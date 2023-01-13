Kanye West, popularly known as Ye has tied the knot with Yeezy designer, Bianca Censori, at a private ceremony.

The 45-year-old rapper, whose divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised two months ago, was spotted with the mystery blonde this week, and it turned out she has worked for Yeezy as an architectural designer for a number of years.

As reported by TMZ, the loved-up couple held some kind of wedding ceremony to take their relationship to the next level.

However, it’s noted they don’t seem to have filed a marriage certificate to make their nuptials legal.

Ye was spotted wearing a wedding ring as the pair arrived at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, and the jewelry is said to symbolise his commitment after the ceremony.

Recall that Bianca joined Kanye’s company in November 2020, but it’s not known how long they have known each other.

In new song, Censori Overload, the star appeared to pay tribute to his ‘wife’, and even makes references marriage in the lyrics as he sings: ‘And The Bible said, I can’t have any more s*x till marriage.’

Kanye was married to his ex-wife Kim from 2014 until November 2022, and the former couple has kids North, nine, Saint, six, Chi, four, and Psalm, three, together.

Kim and Kanye went public with their romance in April 2012 and got married in a lavish ceremony in Italy two years later, just months after the birth of their eldest daughter, North.

The 42-year-old reality star, Kim, filed for divorce in February 2021 after seven years of marriage and was declared legally single earlier in 2022.

Following their split, the Skims businesswoman went on to date Saturday Night Live comedian, Pete Davidson, for 10 months, with their romance ending in August.