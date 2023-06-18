Kashim: The Lessons And Blessings Of Forgiveness

Deeply entrenched in our ethno-religious diversity as a nation is an unfortunate gullibility that makes a nuisance of our intelligence. There is also a very worrying degree of religious extremism across the different religious groups of our society that polarises us at the slightest. Religion they say is the opium of the masses, and worryingly more so, in a frighteningly religious society like ours. Modern day Nigerian politics has religion as the most potent factor or ready ingredient in cooking up a devout and cultist following. In the civil service, it is equally an index for the accelerated growth of civil servants and at times even a tool for immunity.

In Nigeria, religion and the protection of whichever religious grouping one belongs to, is first and foremost before any other consideration or factor. For religious balancing, the ‘Nigerian wheel’ is balanced by picking a muslim ahead of a more qualified Christian and vice-versa. It doesn’t necessarily mean the job or port-folio would suffer a setback, but inadvertently, the more qualified individual is robbed of his opportunity, by virtue of his counterparts’ religious beliefs.

In delivering speeches, in formulating policies, and in creating laws etc., public servants are usually in the cross-hairs of observers, especially the fiercely religious cross section, who pay attention to the most minute details of one’s ‘religious whispers and winks’. One ends up meandering through a maze of religious tensions and outbursts, all in an effort to avoid stepping on religious sensitivities. Everything geared towards the larger Nigerian picture has to have a religious balance or tilt, so as to avoid unnecessary rancour and sensationalism that often impedes the progress of whatever issue or matter is dwelled upon.

Our Vice President Kashim Shettima has been a victim of this unwritten public policy of religious and ethnic balancing. He has oftenly been misinterpreted or misrepresented, better still, victimised over his genuine efforts of being statesmanly, in a drive to carry Nigerians and Nigeria along. The national scene has been challenging for a vibrant and enthusiastic Kashim Shettima, who is eager to pursue the ethos of unity and patriotism in the Nigerian dream project. His focal me