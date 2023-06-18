PIA To Widen Commercial Market Opportunities – WIEN

The Women in Energy Network (WIEN) said, the ongoing reforms in the downstream oil and gas industry, will open more commercial opportunities in the domestic market.

The group has also applauded the emerging developments in the Nigerian domestic fuel market, especially, the determination of the new administration to activate the relevant sections of the Petroleum Industry Act(PIA) 2021 that relate to market reforms.

The WIEN said, it observed that the sensitive points in the reform process include; removal of fuel subsidy, deregulation of retail prices and liberalisation of play, and expressed excitement at the enthusiasm of President Bola Tinubu to carry out urgent reforms in the critical sections of the economy.

This, the group said, shows that he is prepared and determined to steer the country into the paths of rapid recovery and accelerated growth.

However, it said that, given the poverty level in the country and the strategic economic role of petrol in energising homes and small businesses in the country, the polarization of standpoints among stakeholders on the ongoing market reforms is understandable, normal and expected.

Though WIEN expressed sufficient consideration to the pains and shocks that will inevitably accompany the ongoing reforms in the market, especially with the fuel subsidy removal, it said, the Network is convinced that the decision to permanently address the subsidy imbroglio is well intentioned and purposed to cause the much canvassed reforms in the market.