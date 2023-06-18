Stakeholders Seek Tax Expansion Amidst Huge National Debts

Looking at the huge national debts inherited by the new government, business stakeholders are advocating tax expansion rather than tax increment for the purpose of protecting Nigerian companies.

They also emphasised on the best strategies for companies to adopt in order to survive the likelihood of adverse effects of taxation that may become imminent, as a result of global and national economic challenge.

This was deliberated at the fifth symposium of Issuers and Investors Alternative Dispute Resolution Initiative (IIADRI): 2023 Issuers and Investors Clinic Holding held in Lagos with the theme, ‘Nigeria Tax Law: Matters Arise’.

Speaking, the chairman of IIADRI, Sebastian Udoh said: “looking at the National external and internal debt stock is put at N80 trillion. Our budget deficit is N11.34 trillion in 2023, the World Bank and African Development Bank (AfDB) are of the view that 96.3 per cent of the country’s revenue is spent on debt servicing.

“Meanwhile the revenues from oil and non-oil sectors are quoted by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to have dropped by 60 per cent and 3.7 per cent respectively in February 2023.”

He explained that, “Nigeria has just witnessed a change in government. Is the government likely to look in the direction of tax increase or tax expansion? What would be the best tax policies that this government should adopt that are capable of engendering corporate growth?