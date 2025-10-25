Katsina State governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, has carried out a major shake-up in his cabinet, redeploying several commissioners and appointing two new special advisers in a move aimed at strengthening governance and improving service delivery across the state.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, the reshuffle exercise takes immediate effect and was designed to realign the administration’s focus in line with its ‘Building Your Future’ Agenda.

As part of the changes, Hon. Adnan Nahabu has been named Commissioner for Higher, Vocational and Technical Education, while Prof. Ahmad Muhammad Bakori, formerly of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, now heads the newly created Ministry of Livestock Development.

Hon. Aliyu Lawal Zakari has been moved from the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to the Ministry of Agriculture, and Hajiya Zainab Musa Musawa has been redeployed from Basic and Secondary Education to the Ministry of Special Duties.

The shake-up also saw Hon. Yusuf Suleiman Jibia takes charge as Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, while Engr. Surajo Yazid Abukur becomes the new Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development.

In another key appointment, Hajiya Aisha Aminu, former Director-General of the Katsina State Enterprise Development Agency (KASEDA), now assumes duty as Commissioner for Women Affairs.

Governor Radda also approved the appointment of Hajiya Hadiza Abubakar Yar’Adua as his Special Adviser on Nutrition and Welfare Services, and Isa Muhammad Musa as Special Adviser on Cultural Orientation.

Governor Radda congratulated the new appointees and urged them to view their appointments as a call to renewed service rather than a reward. He emphasised the need for loyalty, efficiency, and alignment with the administration’s development vision.

“This cabinet reshuffle is part of our effort to enhance coordination, deepen expertise, and accelerate the delivery of critical government programmes in education, health, agriculture, youth development, women empowerment, and social welfare,” the statement quoted the governor as saying.

The governor expressed confidence that the new structure would inject fresh energy into his administration and strengthen its capacity to meet the needs of Katsina State people.