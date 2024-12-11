Katsina State Government took a significant step toward ensuring harmony between herders and farmers by inaugurating an ad hoc Committee to monitor herders’ movements across the state.

The committee which was inaugurated on behalf of Governor Dikko Radda by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barrister Abdullahi Faskari at the SSG’s office, underscored the government’s proactive approach to addressing potential conflicts during the ongoing harvest season.

Speaking at the inauguration, Barrister Faskari highlighted the deep concerns raised by communities across the state regarding possible clashes between farmers and herders.

As farmers are in the midst of harvesting their crops, the likelihood of herders encroaching on farmlands has become a pressing issue.

Such movements, if not properly managed, could lead to tensions and disrupt the peace in various communities.

To address these challenges, the state government established the committee with a clear mandate to focus on promoting peaceful coexistence between herders and farmers through sensitisation campaigns, closely monitoring herders’ movements into and out of the state, and fostering collaboration with local authorities, traditional leaders, and Fulani cultural associations.

The ultimate goal, according to the SSG, is to prevent conflicts and ensure the smooth integration and transit of herders without encroaching on farmland.

The committee is chaired by the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet and Security in the Office of the Governor, Alhaji Salisu Abdu.

Other members include representatives from the Ministries of Internal Security, Religious Affairs, and Agriculture, as well as the State Chairman of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore and security experts.

Together, they were tasked with formulating practical solutions to avert potential clashes and maintain harmony during this period.

The SSG also inaugurated another committee that would protect public and private properties from vandalisation.