Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State recently presented to the state House of Assembly, the 2023 approriation bill of N288.7 billion, for deliberation, consideration and subsequent passage into law.

Tagged; ‘Budget of Transition’, this will mark his last budget as governor as the bill is expected to run till May 2023 when his second and final term would have elapsed. The 2022 budget estimate is lower than that of the 2022 revised budget by N34,662,962,998.00, and it is designed to complete ongoing projects and initiate other capital projects that can be completed within the lifespan of the current administration.

Indeed structured with a total recurrent expenditure of N104,580,485,996.28 equivalent to 36.23 per cent of the total budget and capital expenditure of N184,052,771,966.72 with 63.77 per cent of the total budget.

The sum of N184,052,771,966.72 is projected to finance the 2023 fiscal year, with N62,592,051,331.00 as Internally Generated Revenues (IGR) from the State Board of Internal Revenue and other MDAs in the state. the revenue receivable from the federation account is also estimated at the sum of N119,021,024,430.89 with an opening balance of N12,062,370,089.11 expected to sponsor the budget.

While the recurrent revenue increased by 7.33 per cent over the 2022 revised budget, the capital expenditure in the 2023 budget decreased by 20.92 per can due to a drop in capital receipts.

The recurrent expenditure has been categorized into three components: personnel cost/ salaries, pension/ gratuity and other recurrent expenditure of debt servicing, self-sustain expenditure as well as overhead costs total to N104,580,485,996.28.

In the capital expenditure, the sum of N184,052,771,966.72 which is equivalent to 63.77 per cent of the total budget is estimated in line with the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS).

The economic sector has the highest allocation of N83.3 billion representing 45.26 per cent, followed by the social sector with N81.4 billion representing 44.20 per cent. While the administrative sector got N17.53 billion equivalent to 9.53 per cent of the budget and the Justice has N1.86 billion representing 1 per cent of the budget in the sector.

Importantly, the Masari administration has also made adequate allocation for its ‘Restoration Agenda’ to strive for developmental programmes, projects and policy implementation in education, health, water resources, agriculture, environment, works, housing and transport sectors.

Interestingly, a total sum of N184,052,771,966.72 was allocated to the sectors, with the environment having the highest portion with 17.25 per cent equivalent to N31,748,186,500.00, while the water resources got the sum of N29,207,394,335.00 represents 15.87 per cent, the health sector also received N23,974,614,962.00 with 13.03 per cent.

The sum of N20,995,858,882.00 representing 11.41 per cent was also allocated to works, education has N18,632,987,897.00 equivalent to 10.12 per cent, agriculture got N13,604,292,049.00, representing 7.39 per cent and the sum of N45,889,437,341,341.72 24.94 per cent goes to other MDA’s

Speaking during the presentation, Governor Aminu Bello Masari, his administration from 2015 to date, has experienced some challenges which have affected his performance, zeal and determination to deliver the campaign promises.

Noting further that despite the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, cattle rustling, banditry, armed robbery, and low revenue income, the Government has successfully touched all the sectors of the economy in general and especially in the ‘Restoration Agenda’

He said, “ It is on record that the present Administration has successfully fulfilled most of the campaign promises as designed under the Restoration Agenda.

“ In other words, the successes were recorded as a result of the support of Honourable members of the State House of Assembly through the provision of adequate funds in the Annual Budget Estimates.

“Details on the revenues and expenditure of Katsina State Government from May 2015 to October 2022 will be made available in due course.”

While explaining the performance of the 2022 budget, the Governor said the performance on capital services as of 31st August 2022 is 22.55 per cent, adding that the total sum of N114,538,934,772.41 was collected as revenue for the period January to 31st of August, 2022 from the independent revenue, FAAC, AIDs and grants, capital development fund (SUKUK, bridging facilities and RAAMP).

Stressing further that a total of N114,538,934,772.41 was expended, as the recurrent expenditure stands at N52,283,538,001.24, and the capital expenditure at N46,782,920,708.50, giving to a total expenditure of N102,476,564,683.31 with a balance of N12,062,370,089.10

According to him, the state government has under the 2022 financial year executed meaningful people-oriented projects and programmes across the State, with a lot of the projects completed and put to effective use while others are ongoing across the state.

He said, “the Present Administration before taking over as Government of Katsina State designed a plan of action for the construction of new roads and bridges as well as rehabilitation and upgrade of the existing ones across the State.

“The Government has been carefully executing the projects and implementing policies and programmes as carefully planned

“Under the 2022 financial year, the Government has awarded contract to M/S Mothercat Ltd for the construction of an interchange flyover at Hassan Usman Katsina – Isa Kaita Road, GRA Katsina roundabout at an estimate of N4,327,129,296.55. The project has recorded over 70% completion stage.

“The project, when completed, will ease traffic congestion in the area thereby facilitating the free movement of vehicles to their destinations.

“Similarly, the Government has under the 2022 Budget awarded Contract to M/S AFDIN Construction Nigeria Ltd for the construction of 900metres Kofar Guga – Sullubawa – Masanawa road at an estimated total cost of N512,075,719.70. The project is completed and handed over to the State Government.”

He added that his government is also funding ongoing projects for the construction and rehabilitation of roads and bridges across the State, expressing confidence that most of the projects will be completed and commissioned before the end of our tenure in May 2023

The Governor also stated that his administration in the 2022 budget is executing roads and bridges through the Katsina State Road Maintenance Agency (KASROMA) some of the projects were completed while others are at different stages of completion.

Some of these projects include the construction of a 1.3km double coat surface dressing road along Karanbanin Dan Abba in Dutsinma LGA at the cost of N46,573,704.00, and the construction of a 13.0km double coat surface dressed road along Zango – Dargaje – Fununi – Barage Road in Zango LGA at the cost of N260,723,700.00.

There is also the construction of asphaltic pavement and asphalting of Masari bypass extension (phase II) in Kafur LGA at the cost of N368,782,330.00, the re-construction of Tafoki road in Faskari LGA at the cost of N267,950,000.00 and the construction of 2.0km single coat surface dressed township road at Musawa, Matazu, Batagarawa, Kankara, Charanchi, and Mashi towns, and each cost about N60,000,000.00.

In addition, the agency also completed the construction of 0.5km double coat surfaced dressed road behind Katsina township stadium in Katsina metropolis at the cost of N22,065,790.00, rehabilitate and upgraded streetlight along W.T.C Katsina to Mani road in Katsina town at the cost of N42,873,620.00, pothole patching and washout repairs along Charanchi to Marabar Musawa road at the cost of about N50,000,000.00 as well as the construction of 1.16km surface dressed (Dual) road along Old Yari Bori road in Kafur LGA at the cost of N94,836,250.00.

More so, the State Rural Electricity Board has under the 2022 financial year also awarded several contracts for electrification projects across the 34 LGA of the State.

Also, the repairs of Power lines at Tashar Kadir, Eka, Kadandani, Iyatawa in Rimi LGA at the cost of about N50,000,000.00, the repair of the power line at Tashar Huraira to Faru/Lankwasau in Jibia LGA at the cost of N50,000,000.00, the provision of electricity to Kurtufa village in Batagarawa LGA at the cost of N50,000,000.00 and the provision of electricity to Kukar Samu to Marina, Tashar Bokiti in Safana LGA at the cost of about N40,000,000.00, as well as the Electrification of Gurdo village at Bayan Police Station in Kofar Yamma, Kofar Gabas and Kofar Arewa in Zango LGA at the cost of about N50,000,000.00.

Other electrification projects the State Government executed in the 2022 financial year include the provision of electricity to Fago village, Rijiyar Tsamiya in Sandamu LGA at the cost of about N50,000,000.00, the provision of electricity to Tadi Maikoni to Yarogal, Mai’adua town in Mai’adua LGA at the cost of about N50,000,000.00, the provision of electricity to Dutsi town, Shargalle, Kayawa, Yamel and installation of four transformers in Dutsi LGA at the cost of about N50,000,000.00

It is also worthy to note that the government under the 2022 financial year, has awarded several contracts and sponsored many interventions worth billions of Naira across sectors; education, health, environment, water resources, agriculture, and security among many other mentioned.

They are capital projects ongoing under the ‘Restoration Agenda’ of the administration and are captured in the ‘2023 Budget of Transition’ to be completed before the end of his administration.