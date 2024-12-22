Katsina and Kaduna states’ teams have emerged victorious in the North-West U-17 Beach Volleyball Competition, held at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium (ABS) in Kaduna State.

The thrilling tournament, which took place from 16th to 19th December, 2024, in the boys category saw Katsina taking the first position, Kaduna’s Kada boys team emerge second while Kebbi came 3rd.

In the girls category, Kaduna girls came first, Zamfara finished second while Katsina emerge third

Captain of Flourish Volleyball Academy, Katsina State, Ashriel Udoh Robert in an interview with sports writers said, “We worked tirelessly, and God’s grace saw us through.

“We are grateful to the organizers for their unwavering support, which has been instrumental in promoting beach volleyball in the Zone and Nigeria at large.”

Captain of Kada U-17 Girls Team, Gift Musa,, revealed her team’s initial apprehensions in an interview, but ultimately praised their determination.

Musa said, “We were scared at first, but we decided to give it our all. We are thrilled to have emerged victorious and thank the North West zone for organizing this fantastic competition.”

At the closing ceremony, National President of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), Engr. Musa Nimrod, hailed the competition as a significant step forward.

Nimrod who is also the North West Representative on the NVBF Board, said, “This tournament marks a renewal of hope for volleyball in Nigeria. We.will continue to nurture talents at the grassroots level.”

Engr. Nimrod announced that an international coach would be joining the national teams team next year, urging the players to prepare for more challenging tasks.

“Make the most of the Yuletide season, and avoid any distractions that might hinder your progress.” He advised.

North West Zonal Coordinator, National Sports Commission (NSC), Ibanga Michael Bernadette, commended Engr. Nimrod’s efforts in promoting volleyball in Nigeria.

Bernadette congratulated the winners and encouraged teams that didn’t win to work harder and strive for victory in future competitions.

The champions received a cash prize of N120,000, while the runners-up took home N100,000, and those on the third-placed ladder received N80,000.

Teams from outside Kaduna State also received transport subsidy of N30,000, while teams in Kaduna got N20,000 each, courtesy of Engr. Nimrod.