Katsina State AGILE project signed a MoU with Centre for Girls Education (CGE), Zaria for management of safe spaces and other life skills activities under the project.

The Katsina State ministry of education has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Girls Education ( CGE) Zaria, to train over 500 female teachers on safe space and life skills.

The MoU was signed under the State Adolescent Girls Initiative For Learning And Empowerment (AGILE) project, also covers the management of the safe space session across the benefiting Secondary schools in the state

While signing the deal, the coordinator of the AGILE Project Mustapha Shehu, explained that the life skills component is important in the project, urging the CGE to deliver the training based on the terms of reference included in the document.

He also reiterated on need to abide with terms of reference signed in the document, saying the scope of the contract to be executed by the CGE include the training of no fewer than 60 master trainers and four female teachers each in 127 secondary schools across the state as well as adoption of curriculum, monitoring and evaluation of the project especially safe space sessions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the value of the agreement signed is to the tune of N122m and would last for a period of one year.

On her part, the National Coordinator of the CGE, Dr. Habiba Muhammad, said the centre had been championing the cause of girls education all over the world for over 14 years, expressing the centre’ readiness to execute the project in line with terms of the contract.