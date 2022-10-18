The Katsina State Chief Judge, Justice Musa Danladi has said that the appellate division of the High Court recorded a total of 423 civil and criminal appeals from the lower courts within the period of one year.

Speaking at the 2022/2023 new legal year, the Chief Judge also said about 282 appeal cases were disposed while 141 still pending.

He further revealed that the Shari’a courts in the state have recorded a total of 71,961 civil and criminal cases across the state within the period under review, adding that out of the number of cases, 46,750 were civil, while 25,211 are criminal cases.

Justice Danlandi explained that the courts had equally disposed of about 28,329 cases, while the remaining 43,632 were still pending at different Shari’a courts in the state.

He therefore added that 11 High courts in the five judicial divisions registered a total of 2,392 first instance cases comprising 708 civil, 445 criminal cases and 755 motions, adding that 1,400 have been disposed of and 1,050 are pending.

The Chief Judge also said the Magistrate courts registered 896 civil and 5,418 criminal cases amounting to 6,314, announcing that the total cases recorded, 4,176 have been disposed of and 2,138 cases are pending within the same period.

On her part, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Asma’u Muktar, said the Department of Public Prosecutions received 322 case dairies for legal advice and treated 552 cases.

She emphasized that the department has over 400 cases pending before various courts and received judgment in 40 cases before the High courts, mostly convictions, adding that the department also received and responded 1,321 motions for bail.

She further added that, the Department of Civil Litigations received a total of 57 cases out of which 36 were disposed of with 21 pending before various courts.