The Katsina State Government said it will train additional 600 members of the vigilante group in arms handling to complement the effort of security operatives, in curbing the menace of banditry and kidnapping in the state.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari revealed this while speaking to LEADERSHIP in Katsina recently. He said it is the responsibility of the government to protect the property and lives of the people, even though it requires holistic approaches and involvement of all critical stakeholders in the fight against the terrorists.

He explains, “The cities and the urban centre would have been run over. So, it is a very challenging task and is doable and we are doing it, but you should know that historically all over the world, countries come through all these kinds of things and they come over it, and I’m sure I will overcome this insecurity. It’s an evolving thing.

“It has become something that is changing direction, changing modus operandi and faces. Like I said when we came, it was herders-farmers associated with the cattle rustling and killings. What is it today? It has transformed into something that is beyond Nigeria.

“So, I think we have done what we could within the limited resources as a state government, because ours is to support the security agencies to also work on our own vigilante which we are doing, training them. And very soon at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) college, we will train additional 600, teach them how to handle firearms, attach them with the police and arm them through the police. So, this is what we are doing and will continue to do that until normalcy is returned to our communities.”

He stressed that the situation is not what it should be, but” it is a responsibility of leadership to provide leadership to overcome it and Insha Allahu, we will do that, the situation is doable.”