There ought to be a mechanism in place to protect people’s privacy. I wish we would all take it seriously. I mean, we get so careless that sometimes we even share these information with total strangers and even friends without thinking twice about possible repercussions as if its normal.

I get so many calls from scammers and I still wonder how they got hold of my mobile number? I recall a phone conversation I had with a scammer who called to say he was from my bank. I didn’t waste time in telling him off. I just explained to him that I was not ready to be scammed. He hung up.

People should be aware of their tricks and protect themselves. However this should also start with the country taking data protection seriously.