A former general manager of Kebbi Urban Development Authority (KUDA) and former permanent secretary of the Ministry for Lands and Housing, Malami Shekare has been appointed acting head of service ( HoS) and has assumed office.

He took over from Hajiya Aisha M. Usman, who retired after the mandatory 35 years of service.

This was made known in a statement issued to journalists by the information officer in the SSG’s office, Rabi’u Sani Saleh.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony at the Cabinet Office, Birnin Kebbi, Hajiya Aisha M. Usman urged staff to support the new Head of Service to enable him to succeed in the discharge of his new responsibilities.

Usman briefed the incoming Head of Service on the office structure and wished him success in the discharge of his duties.

Responding, Malami Shekare expressed his commitment to building on his predecessor’s achievements and outlined his vision for the state’s development under Governor Nasir Idris leadership.

He emphasised openness to suggestions and ideas to advance the state and sought maximum support and cooperation from staff. Malami commended Governor Nasiru Idris for implementing the new minimum wage.

He used the occasion to wish the outgoing Head of Service well and asked Almighty Allah to guide and protect her in her new responsibilities.