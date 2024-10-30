Yobe State commissioner for Women Affairs Hajiya Yajalo Badama, has distributed deep freezers to women ward leaders across 17 local government areas of the state.

The commissioner has so far distributed the deep freezers to 178 wards of Fune, Fika, Nangere, Jakusko, Bade, karasuwa, Geidam, Yusufari, Yunusari, Nguru Machina, Bursari, Tarmuwa, Gulani, Gujba and Damaturu.

Hajiya Yajalo Badama emphasized the importance of women in community development, livelihood and food security.

According to her, women are the backbone of our communities, and it’s essential they are provided them with the necessary resources to help them thrive economically.

She added that, ” This intervention was aimed at empowering women in addition to help in food preservation in local communities.”.

The commissioner equally stated that the deep freezers valued at thousands of naira are expected to boost food preservation and sales for enhancing their economic stability.

“This administration is always ready to empower women, and as such, therefore, I employ you to pay your allegiance to Buni-led administration as this is just a beginning because more empowerment items are coming by Allah’s will.

“This empowerment is one of Governor Buni’s efforts to reduce the economic hardship the country is facing. Therefore, I urge you not to sell or misuse the item given to you by the governor,” she said.

The beneficiaries have expressed their happiness to Governor Mai Mala Buni for empowering women at this critical moment.