Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, yesterday, presented the sum N166.7 billion 2023 budget to the state House of Assembly for consideration.

Bagudu told the House that the appropriation bill tagged: “Budget of Enduring Legacy’’ and had been guided by the strategic objectives of the state development plan for 2022-2027.

In the budget, according to the governor, the government has earmarked N160.4 billion as recurrent expenditure and the sum of N160.5 billion as capital expenditure.

Bagudu added that next year, the government has decided to recognize the importance of institutions through accountability, rule of law, transparency and accountability that delivers social services delivery to the people in the state.

The governor revealed that the budget is also targeted at enhancing agriculture and mineral resources productivity through access to improved technologies, finances and services so as to increase income generation and provide food security and poverty eradication.

He commended the House for the harmonious working relationship between the executives and the legislatures for over seven years.

The speaker of the State Assembly, Hon. Muhammed Sani Abubakar Lolo, who received the budget, promised speedy deliberations and passage.