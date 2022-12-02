As part of efforts to encourage innovation and skills among children and youths, the World Bank, in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Education and Gombe State Ministry of Education have launched a project tagged: “Innovation Grant Facility “in three selected schools in the state.

At the event, the state commissioner for education Dr Aishatu Maigari said the essence of the project is to enable students to obtain both certificates and skills after their graduation from schools so that they can be self-reliant.

Maigari said jobs are no longer available but that if students are trained on skills and trades in schools, the problem of unemployment will reduce drastically.

She said the schools are science and technical colleges selected from the three senatorial zones of the state saying their teachers will be trained by the World Bank and facilities for various skills will be provided by the bank so that they can effectively train the students.

Also, the Deputy Governor Manasseh Jatau who launched the project at the custodian hotel in Gombe lauded the introduction of the project by the federal government and World Bank opening that it will contribute immensely to the development of technical education and produce relevant skills for both the formal and informal sectors of the economy.

“Instead of final year students talking and thinking of where they will work, the time has come that they should be thinking of how they will work, as I have always told my students,” he said.