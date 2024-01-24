The management of Bayero University, Kano, (BUK) and the Kano State Police Command have debunked rumours of a security breach at the campus of the institution and urged the public to disregard it.

The police command on its X handle, @KanoPoliceNG pointed out that the report from its officers who were on ground at the university confirmed the story as fake.

It said, “Reports from our officers at BUK new site indicate that the allegation of kidnappers in the female hostel is fake news. Of all the people in the hostel including the security, only two female students claimed to have heard a sound of gunshot. Monitoring is in progress and investigation has commenced.”

The university’s deputy registrar, Public Affairs, Lamara Garba, in a statement made available to journalists yesterday said, there has never been a case of kidnapping in any of its campuses, noting that the university has already taken necessary steps to ensure the safety of all in the university community.

The statement reads in parts, “The attention of the management of Bayero University, Kano has been drawn to a fake alarm on security breach in the campus.

“We wish to state unequivocally that there has never been a case of kidnapping in any of the campuses of the university whatsoever. For the avoidance of doubt, the university has, for a very long time, taken all the necessary steps and measures to ensure the safety of staff and students.

“We are particularly disturbed that some heartless individuals will fabricate fake news knowing that it will cause panic not only within the university but within the Kano environment and beyond.”