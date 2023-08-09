Kebbi Govt To Establish Donor Project Coordinating Office

Kebbi State government through the office of the special adviser on international donor agencies has held a development partners’ meeting where it resolved to establish a donor project coordinating office for the state.

Governor Nasir Idris made this known when he opened the development partners’ meeting at the Cabinet Office in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

The governor who was represented by his deputy Umar Abubakar, said it was in line with best practices of the state government to complement the utilisation of its resources.

The donor projects co-ordination office under the office of the governor will be overseen by the special adviser to the governor on international donor agencies, providing the roles of coordinating and focal office.

This is out of zeal of the government to achieve some specific objectives, including improving resource mobilization, allocation, harmonization, and utilization to avoid duplications and double or multi-dipping by beneficiaries; promoting partnerships and investments in social, community and human capital developmental projects; scrutinizing and earmarking spending approvals of projects; timely provision of counterpart funding; improving inclusive governance especially at the community level; strategic data collection and analysis; and shall relate with relevant MDAs and community structures across the state to ensure effective implementation of donor-driven and people oriented interventions.