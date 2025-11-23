Following the recent abduction of schoolgirls from Maga in Danko/ Wasagu local government area in Kebbi State and some other students from Niger State, the state government has sought massive prayers from all and sundry especially Islamic clerics, pastors and leaders of faith, for the immediate release of the abducted students and also for peace to reign in the state.

Advertisement

Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Arch Sani Aliyu, made the appeal at a news briefing held at Government House in Birnin Kebbi.

He described the abduction of students from Maga and that of a Catholic school in Niger State as a national calamity which needed collective prayers from citizens for their safe return.

Advertisement

He admonished residents to be their brothers’ keepers wherever they found themselves, urging them also not to collaborate with criminal elements to commit crimes.

Speaking on behalf of the governor, Nasir Idris, the commissioner expressed appreciation to all those who visited the state for sympathy or solidarity.

Aliyu also appealed to the parents of the abducted schoolgirls in Maga to accept the abduction as a destiny and expressed optimism about their safe return.