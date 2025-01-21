Communities of Libata town in Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State have commended Three Crown Mines Limited (a licensed mining company operating in the area) for executing developmental projects as part of its Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) and in fulfillment of the Community Development Agreement (CDA) signed between the host communities and the company.

The communities gave the commendation when a team of journalists paid a visit to the mining site of Three Crown Mines on Tuesday, in Libata, Kebbi State.

Libata community of Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State is blessed with solid mineral deposits including lithium, a globally sought after mineral used in the production of rechargeable batteries for mobile phones, laptops, digital cameras and electric vehicles. Lithium is also used in some non-rechargeable batteries for things like heart pacemakers, toys and clocks.

After obtaining all the necessary licenses from the Federal, State and Local Government Council, Three Crown Mines also signed a Community Development Agreement with the host communities after which it embarked on mining operations while fulfilling its promises.

Residents of the community who spoke to journalist during the visit confirmed that Three Crown Mines Limited is fulfilling the Community Development Agreement it signed with the community, stating that the community is excited about noteworthy projects being executed by Three Crown Mines toward providing healthcare infrastructure, educational facilities, and other public infrastructures for Libata community.

To support efforts of Kebbi state government in the area of security, the company donated a brand new Toyota Sienna vehicle to the vigilante of Libata.

Discussing details, a resident stated: In order to ease movement, Three Crown Mines is currently constructing a thirteen (13) kilometer feeder road linking Libata community to Mokwa town of Niger State and other neighboring towns, adding that the mining company has also commenced the construction of two health centers with a combined capacity of 48 beds, for the host community of Libata valued at 120 million Naira each, totaling 240 million Naira for the two health centre projects.

Discussing the commitment of Three Crown Mines Limited to the educational advancement of the people of Libata Community, residents said the company is fulfilling the agreement it signed, saying that it is financing the education of fifty indigenes of Libata who are studying in various universities across the country with an upkeep facility of two hundred and fifty thousand Naira per beneficiary.

Discussing support rendered to the host community in the area of religious growth and development, a resident stated: Libata is a community that believes in Almighty Allah. Three Crown Mines has been committed to the religious growth and development of the people of Libata, and we are very happy about this, adding that it the company recently sponsored 45 people to Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj pilgrimage at a total cost of 400 million Naira.

The Chairman, Land Owners Association, Libata, Mr. Rilwanu Yahaya Kwanga praised the company for distinguishing itself by fulfilling its part of the agreement it had with landowners, saying: One of the benefits we derive from Three Crown Mines is that they started by compensating the landowners, then the company signed Community Development Agreements that aimed to address the problems of the community. One of the challenges is the need for healthcare and its infrastructure. We thank God Almighty because Three Crown Mines is already solving these problems.

While saying that about 150 indigenes of Libata Community are currently in the employ of Three Crown Mines Limited, Kwanga added the employees are on monthly salary of one hundred thousand Naira each, stating that beneficiaries of this large-heartedness include some disabled indigenes of the host community.

Kwanga stated: The point I want to make is that Three Crown Mines is not the only company operating in Kebbi State, but we feel their love for the people of Libata community, adding that the company recently paid a one year electricity bill of the entre community in generous exercise of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The Public Relations Officer, National Orientation Agency, Mr. Yusuf Umar, who is a respected member of Libata Community, reinforced Mr. Kwangas commendation of the company, saying: Three Crown Mines Limited has empowered the youth of Libata Community, the company pays salaries monthly and promptly, and is very concerned about our religious development. They support our imams and spiritual leaders and it has helped to instill religious injunctions and maintain peace and commitment to God in the community.

Umar pointed out that some mining companies in Nigeria are as successful as Three Crown Mines, but may not be fulfilling Community Development Agreements and may not be so committed to the educational and health wellbeing of host communities. He therefore explained that Three Crown Mines is a shining example for miners, not only in Nigeria, but in the mining sector around the world.

The company is humane, Umar said, and disclosed that within a short period of its operating in Libata, it executed projects that proved that God remembers Libata.

Three Crown Mines began to identify and address the problems of schools that have been in existence prior to its operating in Libata, Umar said, adding that the company immediately provided First Aid Boxes to primary schools as a commitment to the health of pupils.

On his part, the Village Head of Libata, Usman Garba Libata stated that Libata has witnessed tremendous development since Three Crown Mines commenced mining activities in the community.

Some commuter of the 13 kilometer feeder road who spoke to journalists also expressed appreciation to Three Crown Mines for easing their daily transportation on the road. A driver, who spoke in Hausa, said: It is obvious that the company has done well to provide this road. Travelling on this road was very frustrating until Three Crown Mines fulfilled its promise, so we are happy that Three Crown Mines is making life easy for us.

In the sideline, the Site Manager, Three Crown Mining company, Engr. Danjuma Arzika commended the effort of the Federal Government to ensure that Nigerians enjoy the fruits of the countrys mineral resources, saying: The Federal Government’s ongoing reforms in the solid mineral sector under the leadership of Dr. Dele Alake, Minister of Solid Minerals Development is commendable,” adding that the ability of the Federal Government to ensure value addition to the mineral resources of Nigeria is a milestone that will lead to the realization of the potential of the mining sector to rejuvenate the economy.

He commended Dr. Nasir Idris led government of Kebbi State, saying: We are grateful to the government of Kebbi State for providing a safe and enabling environment for licensed mining operators, adding that in addition to overcoming insecurity in Kebbi State, the State Government put in place strategies that led to sustaining the development.

Arzika explained that the ability of the Kebbi state government to address the challenge of illegal mining has led to productive mining operations in the state, adding that the ongoing peaceful mineral exploration in the state is win-win situation for the people, the government and the company.

Arzika assured that the company will ensure that the people of the host community of Libata enjoy the dividends of their mineral rich communities.

He reiterated that the current dispensation of development was made possible by the determined effort of the governor, Comrade Dr. Nasir Idris who exercised the political will needed to put an end to illegal mining in Kebbi State, a step he said led to the blocking of revenue losses in the interest of developing Kebbi State

Three Crown Mines is a lawfully operating mining company, he said, adding that it will continue to operate in line with the law.

We will continue to responsibly explore mineral resources in Libata Community. We will ensure that we give back to the community by employing from among the people of the host community as well as paying them as and when due, the manager assured.

Arzika explained that as a corporate organization, Three Crown Mines Limited believes in the development of the girl child and womenfolk, assuring that the company will sustain its commitment to the wellbeing of women and children. He said in line with this, Three Crown Mines donated the sum of ten million Naira to women group in Libata.

While pledging the continued commitment of the company to the wellbeing of its host community of Libata, Arzika explained that the one year electricity bill of the community which was paid by the company was to relieve the people of the burden, adding that the company will continue to ensure that the community benefits from its God-given solid mineral resources.

In the area of CSR, Engr. Arzika hinted on the next goal of the company for its host community, saying: Three Crown Mines is now concentrating on connecting the community to electricity from Kainji Dam.