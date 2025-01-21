The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in Nigeria hosted a grand farewell ceremony for 20 Nigerian pilgrims selected for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Programme for Umrah 2025.

This was part of its dedication to promoting Islamic unity and facilitating access to Islam’s most sacred sites for Muslims around the world.

The ceremony, led by His Excellency Faisal bin Ibrahim Al-Ghamdi, Saudi ambassador to Nigeria, highlighted the kingdom’s unwavering commitment to supporting Muslims and fostering spiritual connections through pilgrimage.

The programme, initiated by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, provides Muslims from diverse backgrounds the opportunity to perform Umrah with full sponsorship, symbolising Saudi Arabia’s role as the spiritual heart of the Islamic world.

In his keynote address, Ambassador Al-Ghamdi expressed profound gratitude to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their steadfast dedication to Islam’s holy sites. He praised their exceptional leadership in enhancing the services provided to pilgrims and ensuring their journey to the sacred sites is spiritually fulfilling and logistically seamless.

“The custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the crown prince have prioritised the well-being of pilgrims, viewing it as a sacred duty and an immense honour. Through this programme and other initiatives, Saudi Arabia continues to strengthen bonds of brotherhood among Muslims while ensuring their comfort and safety during their spiritual journey,” he said.

Ambassador Al-Ghamdi revealed that the kingdom had invested over $100 billion in the recent expansion and modernisation of the Two Holy Mosques. According to him, these ambitious projects, encompassing state-of-the-art infrastructure, advanced crowd management systems, and cutting-edge technology, reflect Saudi Arabia’s commitment to accommodating the increasing number of pilgrims visiting Mecca and Medina each year.

He added that the kingdom spares no effort in mobilising resources to improve the pilgrimage experience for all Muslims.

He also emphasised the importance of adhering to the Kingdom’s laws and regulations, designed to maintain order and ensure the safety and comfort of all pilgrims.

“The leadership of Saudi Arabia remains fully committed to serving the guests of God. This is a responsibility we hold dear, and we continuously strive to enhance the spiritual and logistical aspects of the pilgrimage experience,” he said.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Programme has become a symbol of the kingdom’s efforts to unite Muslims worldwide and facilitate access to the holiest sites in Islam. Each year, the initiative provides thousands of pilgrims the opportunity to perform Umrah, covering all costs, including travel, accommodation, and other logistics.

The guests expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. May God protect him for this generous hospitality provided by the kingdom’s leadership in serving Islam, Muslims, and serving the House of God and the Holy Land.