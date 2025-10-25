The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State has rejected the reported nomination of Kabiru Tanimu Turaki as the party’s consensus candidate for the position of National Chairman by a Northern Stakeholders group, citing lack of consultation in the North-West zone.

According to Alhaji Sani Dododo, the party’s publicity secretary in Kebbi State, their decision followed speculations that Turaki had been handpicked for the position without input from key stakeholders in the region. Dododo emphasised that the North-West zone should be allowed to select its own candidate for the position in line with the party’s zoning arrangement.

The state leadership of the party distanced itself from Turaki’s reported anointment, stating that he did not consult with PDP members in the state before throwing his hat into the ring. Dododo urged the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to permit the North-West to produce its own consensus candidate.

“The North-West elders should be allowed to sit down, deliberate, and produce a candidate that will represent the zone,” Dododo said, echoing the sentiments of North-West leaders who felt sidelined in the process.

The development highlights growing tensions within the party, with the North-West zone demanding greater autonomy in selecting its own candidate for the position. The controversy surrounding Turaki’s emergence has sparked debate about internal democracy and the party’s zoning system.