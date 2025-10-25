Former PDP governorship candidate in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, will lead the committee to screen aspirants for various elective party positions ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) elective national convention slated for next month.

The aspirants will be screened on Tuesday in Abuja, a statement by the chairman of the convention and Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, which unveiled the committee members said.

Other members of the committee are former governors of Imo and Osun States, Achike Udenwa and Olagunsoye Oyinlolal, respectively.

Also on the team are former ministers, Hassan Hyat; Iyom Josephine Anenih; Zainab Maina; Maryam Inna Ciroma; former governorship candidate in Edo State, Asue Ighodalo; former national legal adviser Emmanuel Enoidem.

While the deputy chairman of the committee is Hon Mohammed Diri, other members are Bar Jacob Otorkpa (deputy secretary); Chief Mrs Aduke Maina; and Chinedu Nwachukwu as the admin secretary.

The statement read, “The National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) has approved the appointment of the following Party members to serve on the National Convention Screening Committee to screen all aspirants for national offices in the upcoming 2025 PDP Elective National Convention scheduled for Saturday, 15th to Sunday, 16th November 2025 in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital.

“The NCOC notes and expects that the exemplary conduct and strict adherence to rules and regulations during this very crucial assignment will justify the confidence reposed by the Party on members of the Committee.”