Kebbi State government has renewed the hope to rise above history and aim at emerging as a beacon of progress and development in the country.

State Commissioner of Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed disclosed this yesterday during a press briefing held at Government House in Birnin Kebbi.

“Together, we can overcome obstacles and chart a course towards a prosperous future for all inhabitants of Kebbi State. The present administration under Governor Nasir Idris expresses it gratitude to the resilient majority of the good people of Kebbi State for their unwavering support, prayers and loyalty which has provided the much-needed relief to our communities,” he said.

According to the commissioner, despite the serious criticism by opposition, Governor Idris has achieved milestones that surpassed the accomplishments of the previous government spanning eight years.

He called on the people to support the government in its efforts to bring succour through meaningful developments that would mitigate their sufferings.

He also urged the opposition to stop the campaign of calumny against the Idris-led administration so as to allow him to concentrate on the good work he has started.