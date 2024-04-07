A yet-to-be identified member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), serving in Ogun State lost his life in a lone accident which occurred Saturday morning along the Sango Ota – Abeokuta Expressway.

The Corps member could only be identified with the NYSC cap placed in his vehicle after the accident which occurred around 06: 55 am at the Ago Adura axis of Itori town in the Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the deceased corps member, who drove in the ash-coloured Mercedes Benz saloon car marked JJJ 168 JF was one of those NYSC members deployed to the D.S. Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic in Itori for the one-year mandatory national service as identified by some of the students of the institution that thronged the scene of the accident for rescue operation.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun State-owned Traffic Compliance and Enforcement agency (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the accident attributed the cause to excessive speeding and lack of concentration on the part of the deceased, as the crash actually occured few meters away from the school gate where the corps member was serving.

Eyewitness on ground said the driver of the car dozed off while driving, which led to his losing control resulting in the car tumbling before crashing from inward Abeokuta to the outward lane.

Akinbiyi however, disclosed that it took the combined efforts of the TRACE officials and members of the community where the crash occurred to evacuated the corpse.

He added that the remains of the late corps member were eventually deposited at the morgue of Ifo General Hospital by operatives of TRACE.