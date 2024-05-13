In a pivotal meeting with representatives from Air France-KLM, Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has called on the French airline to offer more affordable ticket prices to Nigerian travellers.

The appeal was part of an ongoing effort to ensure fairness and affordability in air travel, reflecting the minister’s commitment to enhancing accessibility for all Nigerians.

During the discussion, Keyamo welcomed Christine Quantin, the Country Manager of France-KLM, alongside Antonia Umunna, Key Account Manager, Commercial Division, and Damilola Ogunseye, Deputy Station Manager. The meeting underscored a significant step forward in strengthening the collaboration between the Nigerian government and international airlines.

Reflecting on the challenges previously faced by the aviation sector, it was noted that foreign airlines, including Air France-KLM, had restricted their lower-priced tickets on Nigerian routes due to substantial revenues becoming trapped in Nigeria. However, following the successful intervention by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which cleared a $7 billion backlog in March—including over $700 million in unremitted ticket sales—Air France-KLM has resumed offering more competitively priced fares.

“Air France-KLM expressed their enthusiasm for the positive changes initiated under Minister Keyamo’s leadership, which facilitated the successful repatriation of funds and helped overcome significant challenges in the aviation sector,” said Tunde Moshood, Special Assistant on Media and Communications to Keyamo.

The airline praised the enhanced facilities at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, particularly the improvements at Wing E, and lauded the minister’s efforts in fostering better relationships with aviation regulatory bodies in Nigeria.

Also, in a significant development, Air France-KLM announced the launch of their new Airbus A330/A350 aircraft, aiming to provide superior journey experiences to Nigerian passengers.

Keyamo, appreciative of Air France-KLM’s efforts, reiterated the importance of equitable pricing.

“We urge Air France-KLM to consider the economic dynamics of our region and offer fair ticket prices to ensure parity with our neighbours,” the Minister emphasised.