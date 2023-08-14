Kidnapped Nasarawa Monarch, Wife Regain Freedom 

A First Class Chief of Gurku in Nasarawa State, Jubril Mamman Waziri, and his wife, Hajiya Sa’adatu Waziri, have been released from captivity.

Governor Abdullahi Sule disclosed on Monday that the Chief of Gurku community in Karu local government area of Nasarawa State and his wife have both regained freedom from their abductors.

Recall that gunmen had abducted the royal father from his palace in Gurku on August 6, 2023.

The gunmen suspected to be kidnappers also took the monarch’s wife, Hajiya Sa’adatu, during the incident which occurred at about 10pm.

The first class traditional ruler resides in a mountainous area of Gurku, about 10 kilometers from Mararraba near the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Residents said the assailants stormed the community at the time when many had gone to bed and made their way to the monarch’s residence where they took him and his wife away.

The State Police Command said it launched a manhunt with the aim of rescuing the traditional ruler and his wife.

However, Governor Sule announced during the swearing-in of new Commissioners on Monday that the Chief and his wife had been released.

He said the duo were in good health and have been reunited with their families.

However, it was not clear if any ransom was paid to secure the release of the monarch and his wife or not.