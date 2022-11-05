The kidnapped wife of the commander of the Commandant -general’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’SSIS), DCC Appollos Dandaura, Mrs Dandaura Victoria Apollos, who was forcefully taken away from her living room has been rescued.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered exclusively, that she was rescued at about 9.20 pm on Friday, November 4, 2022, in Lafia, Nassarawa State.

The Corps director of public relations, DCC Olusola Odumosu in a statement obtaineed by LEADERSHIP Weekend, disclosed that the victim, was rescued unhurt after a successful joint operation by a combined tactical component comprising of the Commandant -eneral’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’S SIS), NSCDC Counter Terrorism Operatives (CTU) and NSCDC Special Female Squad (SFS) in collaboration with the Nigerian Army (NA), Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Recall that Mrs Dandaura Victoria ,was kidnapped on Wednesday, evening at her residence in Gidi-Gidi, around Cattle market, Lafia, Nasarawa State at about 7pm in the evening by unknown gun men who stormed his residence and were shooting sporadically in the air before whisking her away forcefully at gun point.

The younger brother of the deputy commandant, Appollos Dandaura , ASC1 Ezekiel Dandaura Samu, who is also a personnel of the corps, serving in Nasarawa State Command who sustained gunshot injuries in the cause of the attack is still receiving treatment in a hospital facility and is in a stable condition.

According to the statement , ‘The Commandant General, NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, wishes to appreciate the efforts, maximum support and cooperation sister security agencies rendered in this rescue eration.

He assured the general public that the Corps under his watch will continue to protect lives, properties and all Critical National and Infrastructure in the country.