Kidnappers on Saturday night released Moses Egbodo, the State Assembly candidate on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party after spending six days in captivity.

Egbodo is a PDP State Assembly candidate contesting to represent Obi constituency in the forthcoming general elections.

Our correspondent gathered that Egbodo was abducted alongside three others in a commercial vehicle while traveling from Makurdi to Otukpo last Monday.

His release was made possible after payment of N3 million ransom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming the release of the victim, chairman of Obi Local Government Area, Tony Akpa said that the State Assembly candidate was released Saturday night.

Speaking to our correspondent on the phone, Akpa said, “Yes, the man was released yesterday (Saturday) at about 7:30 pm after spending six days in Kidnappers’ den.

“He said, Egbodo was kidnapped last Monday alongside three others while coming from Makurdi to Otukpo. He entered a commercial. vehicle at the park and in between Taraku and burnt bricks few metres away before Otukpo main town the kidnappers picked them up.

“They initially demanded for N4 million ransom but they ended up collecting N3 million.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene said she was not aware of the kidnap.