President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday meet with security chiefs in the nation’s capital, Abuja, to further review and strengthen security network in the country.

This is contained in a statement issued by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu.

The President, who was initially scheduled to commission the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) new Technology and Innovation Complex, will receive briefs from the security chiefs, and interject on areas that need more attention.

The commissioning of the NASENI complex will hold on a later date.