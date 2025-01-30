Emefo Etudo, the lawyer representing suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, popularly called Evans, has told a Lagos State High Court in Ikeja on Wednesday that his client has repented from his criminal ways and has applied to the Lagos State Government for mercy.

Etudo told the court presided over by Justice Adenike Coker, that despite the amended charge and the plea of his client, he (Evans) has applied to the Lagos State Government through the Attorney-General’s office for a plea bargain.

The defence counsel stated this after Evans pleaded not guilty to an amended five-count charge bordering on murder, attempt to murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

“Our focus in this matter is the plea bargain which we have submitted to the state government. My client is now a repentant person. He was a young man consumed by crime, but he is now remorseful. Presently, he is a 200-level student of the National Open University. In fact, he made A1 in all his papers in NECO while in prison. All these were made possible through a scholarship given to him by the Federal Government.

“My Lord, we have asked the Lagos State government to give him the opportunity to go round schools in the state to talk to youths about the dangers of crime,” Etudo said.

State Prosecutor, Y.A. Sule, confirmed Evans’ application for plea bargain, saying that the appropriate authorities would consider it, adding that the business of the day was for the re-arraignment of the defendant to enable the matter to start de novo.

He said, “My Lord, I can confirm that the 1st defendant (Evans) has indeed applied for plea bargain and it was served on us. We shall be examining it. The second defendant has also made similar application.”

Following the submissions of the lawyers, Justice Coker adjourned the matter to March 20 for possible trial.

Addressing journalists after the court session, Etudo said Evans underwent a significant reformation through the effort of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and the Federal Government.

“My client is now a changed man. He has been transformed. His reformation was made possible by the RCCG and the Federal Government, which gave him scholarship to study and become a better person,” he stated.