Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday joined prominent Nigerians in paying condolence visit to the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde over the death of his elder brother, Engineer Sunday Makinde.

Obasanjo arrived Makinde’s private residence in Ibadan in the early hours of Thursday to sympathise with the bereaved Governor and his entire family.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Engineer Makinde passed away on January 24, 2025 at the age of 65.

Similarly, the National Working Committee (NWC)) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by the party’s National Deputy Chairman, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja also paid Makinde a condolence visit.

During their visit, the committee briefed the governor about the rancour that erupted at the party’s national secretariat on Wednesday.

He, however, assured party members that the rancour would be settled for the benefit and betterment of Nigerians ahead of next general elections.

In his condolence message, Ambassador Arapaja said the late Engineer Makinde lived a fulfilled life which could be seen in his brother, Governor Makinde.

Arapaja, a former deputy governor of Oyo State, prayed God to grant the deceased eternal life and grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.