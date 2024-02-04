Gunmen who killed the Olukoro of Koro- Ekiti in Ekiti local government area of Kwara State, Oba Segun Aremu on Thursday have demanded N100m ransom for the release of the deceased’s wife and another victim who were whisked away during the incident.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the suspected kidnappers reached out to the family of the late monarch through a beer parlour operator in the community.

A source hinted LEADERSHIP that the kidnappers got the telephone number of the beer parlour operator from his female staff who was also abducted on the fateful day.

The chairman of the Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) of Ekiti local government, Mr Kayode Bayode, confirmed that the kidnappers had placed N100m ransom on the late monarch’s wife.

“Yes, they have contacted the family demanding for N100m ransom before they will release them. But we are still on the issue for now. That is all what I can say for now. Though there is still panic in the community, the heavy presence of security men has helped to calm the situation,” Bayode stated.

Oba Aremu was killed in his palace late in the night on Thursday by kidnappers.

The kidnappers after the murder of the monarch who was a retired army general whisked away his wife and two other persons.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the kidnappers freed one of the abductees, an 87- year – old man on account of old age.