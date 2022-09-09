King Charles III has addressed the United Kingdom from Buckingham Palace after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The new King renews his mother’s “lifelong promise of service”, calling her his “darling mama”

King Charles in the tribute to his late mother, The Queen, also spoke of his feelings of “profound sorrow”. He said she was “an inspiration” and an example to him and to his family.

He said hers was “a life well lived”, adding she is “mourned most deeply in her passing”.

The King ended his address with the following words: “And to my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you.

“Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May ‘flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest’.”

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96. She steered the monarchy for 70 years through turbulent times, as Britain’s Empire ended and its place in the world fundamentally changed.

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, earlier greeted crowds outside the palace.

A service of prayer and reflection at St Paul’s Cathedral in London is also getting under way shortly and people have been leaving flowers and tributes to the Queen, while ceremonial gun salutes have rung out around the UK.

On Friday afternoon, the new King held his first audience with the new UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss.