President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the Federal Government’s ‘takeover’ of the Gombe State Airport.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya disclosed this to State House correspondents on Friday after meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to him, the move would ensure the availability of funds to maintain the facility throughout the lifespan of its operation.

He said, “the most important development is the takeover of the Gombe Airport by the federal government, which Mr. President has approved.”

Already the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is building an Air Force Base in the Airport premises and with the takeover, it means there will be more facilities and management, especially since the Aviation matters are under the exclusive list of the Constitution.

“It means there will be more resources and there’ll be proper management. And we shall see to the fact that it is expanded, so that economic activities will be enhanced because of the presence of the Airport, it has other facilities that will enhance business activities around,” the governor added.