Few days after returning from Malawi for a programme, the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche, will this weekend storm Zambia for a power-packed healing and deliverance crusade.

Recall that Dr Enenche was in Malawi between August 18-20, for the 2022 General Assembly of the Assemblies of God Malawi.

According to his media office in Abuja on Friday, Dr Enenche ministered at the Silver Stadium, Lilongwe, Malawian capital, which witnessed miracles of healings and deliverances of people from all manners of diseases and afflictions.

The crusade had in attendance the First Lady of the country, Dr Monica Chakwera.

The Senior Pastor ministered at a Pastors’ Conference, which had in attendance ministers of the gospel from Malawi, Namibia, Zambia, Tanzania, South Africa, Zimbabwe and other neighbouring African countries.

Shortly after the Pastors’ Conference, Dr Paul Enenche had a private meeting with the President of Malawi, Lazarus Chakwera, his wife as well as key staff of the State House at the Kamuzu Palace, Lilongwe.

Dr Enenche addressed the President and his cabinet members at a well-attended leadership conference including the Inspector General of Police, Merlyne Nachulu Yolamu, officials from the three arms of the government, which included judges, legislators, executive members, military chiefs, leaders of the business community, religious and political leaders of the country.

Speaking on the subject, “True Leadership”, Dr Enenche, who was in the company of his wife, Dr Becky Enenche, noted that every leader who fails to accept responsibility has agreed to end as a liability.

According to him, leaders see farther unlike the led who are fixated on minor things.

He said, “The limit of vision is the limit of destination. What we see determines what we can seize. What we visualise determines what we can realise. The leader is a visionary who sees over 15 years ahead. He sees things others can’t see. That is what makes him a leader.”

The cleric, who anchored his message on 1 Samuel 17:34, reminded participants that nobody came into the world with anything and everyone would definitely leave the world empty, just the same way he/she came.

He admonished those in positions of authority to be mindful of the fact that their seats are ‘terminal disease’ which will end sooner or later.

“There are many leaders today who are fixated on making a living instead of making a generational difference or impact. Don’t forget that your posterity is more important than your prosperity. What you leave behind is more important than what you make.

“Many leaders don’t know that none of us will take anything out of this life. We brought nothing here and we are taking nothing out of this place. Impact must be placed ahead of comfort,” Enenche said.

Speaking further, the cleric schooled leaders of the country on the need to release the best of their potentials in order to function effectively as leaders.

“Leaders release their full potentials. They give out the very best of their potentials. They don’t hold back anything because we know that the best of life answers to the best of man. You can’t give out average and reap excellence.

“If you are gunning for excellence in life, the best of your potential must be released.”

Dr Enenche also warned leaders against using and dumping people on whose shoulders they climbed into power.

Speaking on behalf of the president at the conference, Mrs Colleen Zamba, secretary to the President and Cabinet, said the coming of Dr Enenche and his wife marks a new beginning for the people and government of Malawi.

She described the occasion as a new beginning for the people of Malawi.

During the grand finale of the crusade at the Silver Stadium, the government and people of Malawi, represented by the president, Lazarus Chakwera, did a presentation of honour to the Senior Pastor.

The President also led his people to hand over their nation to God, as the Senior Pastor prayed for him and the nation, prophetically releasing the blessing of God upon the land and her people for a drastic and all-round transformation.

He was joined by the president’s wife, Dr Monica Chakwera to lift up the nation of Malawi before God.

Speaking shortly after the prayer session, the president thanked Dr Paul Enenche and his wife for coming to the nation of Malawi, especially “at a time like this”.