British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has assured Nigeria that King Charles III, who took over the United Kingdom as Monarch, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, will continue to maintain his interest and affection for Nigeria.

Briefing journalists in Abuja yesterday, Laing recalled King Charles’ visit to Nigeria in November 2018 as Prince of Wales when he met a variety of people from the youths to traditional rulers and also received President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2020 when the president visited him in Dumfries House, in Scotland.

“I can absolutely assure you he follows Nigeria closely. Indeed, he reads my telegrams closely and I think he will continue to maintain interest and affection for Nigeria.

“So, as we mourn the departure of an amazing woman, we celebrate her life and we look forward to King Charles III,” Laing said.

Asked why the United Kingdom has special interest in Nigeria, going by the visits of Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles as Prince of Wales, Laing said Nigeria is the biggest and most important country in Africa.

She said “Everything is here. Like everybody else, the Queen, the King and members of the royal family witnessed the role Nigeria plays on the world stage, with very significant figures and very important places.

“So, Nigeria is watched particularly closely and I think with her (Queen) visit here, she was able to travel very widely and she was inspired by the amazing spirit of the people of Nigeria. It has been very helpful to me to have that strong bond,” Laing also said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said further that in strengthening relations with Nigeria, King Charles III will be interested in the area of environment such as climate change.

The British envoy added that King Charles is very much interested in the history of the Commonwealth and will bring fresh life into the Commonwealth.

“Perhaps, to modernise the Commonwealth a little bit, to be thickly engaged with the youths, what do they want from a mult- Commonwealth,” Laing stated.

Earlier, Laing eulogised the Queen, saying she was an amazing woman, a woman who lived a life of dedication to duty and service

“She was a sovereign, we respected her, we admired her,” the envoy said.