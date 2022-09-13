European Union (EU) has launched a €39 million programme to support democratic governance in Nigeria.

The programme tagged: EU Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria Phase II, will be implemented until 2027, and is aimed at improving the quality of electoral administration in Nigeria, among others.

EU Ambassador to Nigeria, SamuelaIsopi, stated this in Abuja yesterday at the closure of EU Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) Phase I and the launch of EU-SDGN Phase II.

She disclosed that the EU had provided technical support to key electoral institutions and stakeholders since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999, with over Euros 150 million committed so far.

Isopi said, “Phase 1 of the EU-SDGN programme contributed to the reform of the electoral process by building capacities, strengthening institutions, strengthening the role and participation of civil society, contributing to the reform of the legal framework.

“Building on the success of the first phase, the Identification and Formulation of phase II of the programme was done in consultation with the Nigerian Government and key stakeholders such as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and civil society organisations.

“The overall objective of the programme is to foster a functioning pluralistic, inclusive, participatory and representative democracy in Nigeria.”

She said the European Union would continue to provide targeted support by building on the successes of the past electoral cycles and taking forward the very significant lessons learned within the period.

“As the largest democracy in Africa, elections in Nigeria matter. They matter to Nigeria and Nigerians, they also matter for Africa as their outcome will be watched and felt well beyond its borders. Nigeria has the responsibility to lead and inspire other democracies on the continent.

“Six months ahead of the 2023 General Election, Nigeria is at a pivotal moment in the process. Who wins the elections is for the Nigerian people to decide.”

The EU Ambassador further said it will work together hand in hand to ensure that the 2023 elections will be peaceful, free, fair and inclusive for the benefit of Nigeria and its people.

Also speaking, the chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu said it is commendable that the EU-SDGN II is designed to build on the successes achieved under Phase I.

He reassured that the commission would work with the consortium of partners to implement the support to the INEC component of the EU-SDGN II.