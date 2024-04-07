Two siblings were on Saturday confirmed dead in an accident that occurred in Ore, Odigbo local government area of Ondo State when a truck loaded with sand crushed them to death.

The tragic incident which happened along the Idi mango area in Ore resulted in the untimely death of the yet-to-be-identified siblings.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the victims who were on a motorcycle slipped and rammed into the truck coming along the Okitipupa route.

According to a source, immediately after the incident happened, the driver of the truck ran away due to the fatality of the accident while the truck was taken to the police station in Ore.

Confirming the incident, the Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Ezekiel Son’Allah, said the accident involved a commercial motorcycle and a white trailer.

Son’Allah said three people were involved in the accident but two died on the spot.

According to him, the remains of the victims had been deposited at General Hospital Mortuary Ore.

Son’Allah also said the crashed vehicles have been handed over to the Nigeria Police Force, Ore Division.

He, however, advised bike riders to always avoid overspeeding whenever they are on the road.