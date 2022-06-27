Nigerian recording artiste, Kizz Daniel has said that he desires to perform his hit song, ‘Buga’ at the coming FIFA World cup tournament. The singer released the music video for the single on Wednesday, June 22, barely a month after the official single debuted.

Kiss Daniel , who took to his Twitter page recently said he would love to take the new song to an international level. He mentioned that he wants to perform alongside a mass choir on the world stage.

The hit-maker urged his followers to say a word of prayer to God , so that his dream would be accomplished.. Kizz Daniel wrote; God I want to perform BUGA for World Cup with a mass choir help me say amen