Young musician, Anthony Adoki Released New Single ‘Loke-loke’ The single from the stable of sensational music act is generating more buzz among fans globally. His new song, Loke-Loke with titled in a language widely spoken in the popular Southwestern region of Nigeria, being interpreted in English as “Higher-Higher” is a mind blowing classic music and was produced by Flo Rocka.

His debut album “Don’t Give Up” was launched in 2010 with his hit track “Durotimi” (Stay with me), was number one on Lagos’ Inspirational FM station for several weeks, and also topped many musical charts across the nation. Anthony Adoki holds a certificate in music business, from the School of Audio engineering in Cape Town, South Africa won several music awards in his early years.

Anthony Adoki and his gospel band through their music always present a fusion of African and western music instruments laced with both local and English languages makes their music is so appealing. The River State-born gospel singer, Anthony Adoki grew up in Lagos and started his music professionally in 1996 where he worked with several artists of local and international repute.