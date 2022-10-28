Post the success of his hit song, Buga, Nigerian singer, Kiss Daniel is back with another single titled Cough with a dance move, Odo, accompanying the song.

The new release has achieved massive love to hit the number one spot on the Top 100 Nigeria Apple Music Chart in less than 48 hours over the social media and air waves.

The high-flying, top-rated Afrobeat artiste took to his Instagram page recently to share a video of the song alongside a female dancer who was sighted rocking his body beside a swimming pool in an undisclosed location.

The song has new dance challenge moves Odo, is beginning to gain attention from music buffs just like the down-to-up low-low-low steps with lifted shoulders in Buga style. It is another dance that sees the dancer squatting with a slight jump back while holding their thigh, which is now trending, even at wedding parties.

With the official video yet to come out, music lovers and fans have started up the dance challenge, with several dancers posting videos of themselves including top celebrities like Kate Henshaw, Sabinus (Mr Funny 1) and Broda Shaggi among others.

The rave of the moment artiste, who is still basking in the success of his recent single Buga, is preparing for his next performance in Australia after his music concert tour in London, UK; America and other countries to showcase his popular Buga dance moves that had gone viral since the middle of the year. And yet, he is cementing a new dance move in his single cough.