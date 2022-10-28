Flamingos captain Alvine Dah-Zossu has assured that she and her teammates will do everything possible to beat Germany and win the third-place match of the ongoing U-17 women’s World Cup in India.

The Flamingos lost 6-5 on penalties against Colombia in the semi-final on Wednesday.

Omamuzo Edafe had the opportunity to send Nigeria into the final but saw her decisive kick come off the post.

Comfort Folorunsho then missed her attempt during sudden death which cost the Flamingos a place in Sunday’s final.

On their part, the Germans lost 1-0 to reigning U-17 women’s champions Spain, in the second semi-final and will hope to end the tournament on a high by beating the Flamingos a second time.

In their first meeting in the group stage the Germans came From a goal behind to win 2-1.

And Dah-Zossu, who expressed sadness over the painful defeat to Colombia, stated that they have picked themselves up and will make sure they come out tops against the Germans.

“Wednesday’s defeat was really devastating, we wanted to play in the final but we didn’t make it,” Dah-Zossu wrote on Twitter.

“We were pained and heart broken last night, I want to apologize to our fans that believed in us. We have picked ourselves up and will do all we can to win the bronze medal.“