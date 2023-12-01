The youth leader of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, Olukayode Emmanuel, has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to be threatened by the rantings of Alhaji Muritala Ajaka and the Social Democratic Party over the outcome of the Kogi State Governorship election.

Emmanuel described the off-cycle election held in the state as credible, free and fair, adding that Kogi has never had such an election since the inception of democracy.

The PDP Youth Leader, Kabba Bunu LGA made the call while leading a counter protest at the headquarters of INEC in Lokoja. He lauded the conduct of the election and asked the SDP governorship candidate to accept the wishes and aspirations of the people of Kogi state.

The protest which had over a thousand youths from across the state described the threat by SDP and Ajaka to burn down INEC as a threat to democracy.

He said, “For the first time in the history of Kogi State we had a very peaceful and orderly election that was violent free.

“We want to commend our Governorship Candidate, Sen. Dino Melaye who accepted the outcome of the election and said he was not going to challenge the process in the Tribunal.

“We are therefore taken aback by Muritala Ajaka who’s party has no structure in the State, but is threatening to cause a crisis by wanting to hoodwink INEC.

“We are therefore calling on INEC not to succumb to any intimidation by the SDP. The election was the freest and most credible we have ever witnessed in the state.

“Any attempt by INEC to toe the line of the SDP will lead to jeopardy. We are therefore using this medium to call on security agencies to call Muritala Ajaka to order and not create a crisis in Kogi State.”

Emmanuel urged the security agencies and the presidency to call Ajaka to order, saying it is becoming obvious that he wants to cause a breakdown of law and order in the state.

“We are using this medium to ask President Bola Tinubu to call Alhaji Muritala Ajaka to order. He cannot be above the law. The Kogi election was without mincing words, the best we have ever had.

“The people of Kogi State have spoken and no amount of threat to democracy wanting to disrupt the activities of INEC will change the results. The people of the State will resist any attempt to undermine their wishes and aspirations as displayed by voting for the APC.”

Speaking further, the Youth Leader said, “People should be allowed to go about their lawful business. We are at peace in Kogi State except for the present crisis Muritala Ajaka is trying to create.

“We are worried that for a party that is structureless, with no visible presence in the State to want to burn down INEC and undermine the credibility of INEC, must not be allowed to stand.

“The Kogi election has been won and lost, we call on the SDP to take cues from the PDP and not heighten tension in the state. INEC has conducted the best election ever in the state.”