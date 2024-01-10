The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi has threatened to sanction members found to have participated in anti-party activities during the November 11 governorship election.

Mr. Abdullahi Bello, the state APC Chairman, made this announcement while receiving the report of an 11-man committee tasked with reviewing the 2023 governorship election in 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

“We shall study the report and recommendations and determine how we shall address members who worked against the party during the November 11, 2023 governorship election in the state.

“Even though we won the election, we are aware that some members were not 100 percent loyal to the party.

“That is why we set up the committee in the first place so that we can nib in bud such disturbing acts.

“Therefore, those members of the party who did anti-party activities will definitely be punished,” he stated.

However, Bello noted that the party would recognise and reward members who worked tirelessly for the success of the party in the election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee, led by the Speaker of the Kogi House of Assembly, Alhaji Umar Yusuf, was established by the party to evaluate its performance in the poll.

NAN