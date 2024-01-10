President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of nine qualified Nigerians to serve on the board of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC).

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Wednesday evening, the appointees are Colonel Aloche Adole — Chairman; Dr. Stephen Adegbite — Secretary; Omowumi Olubunmi Ogunlola — Member (South West); Clement Alobu Nweke — Member (South East); Chief Prince Weli Wosu — Member (South South), and Prof. Joseph Haruna Mamman — Member (North West)

Others include Dr. Toma Hamidu Ragnjiya — Member (North East); Dr. Simon Abu Samson Dolly — Member (North Central), and Bishop Raphael Benjamin Nwankwo — Representative, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The President charged the new appointees to consider their appointment as an opportunity to serve the nation and, as such, wholly commit themselves to this important purpose.