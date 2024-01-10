Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, on Wednesday, signed the state’s N358.7 billion budget for 2024 into law.

Speaking at the ceremony, Zulum said that the budget comprises N208.4 billion for capital expenditure and N150.4 billion for recurrent expenditure.

He urged the heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) and members of the State Executive Council to ensure strict compliance with the budget in all their official engagements.

The governor commended the state House of Assembly for approving the budget promptly.

“We have to commend the leadership of the House of Assembly; we also have to commend the maturity of the house,” Zulum said.

Expressing optimism, Zulum believed that the budget would have a positive impact on the lives of the people.

Earlier, Alhaji Abdulkarim Lawan, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, praised the governor for the quality projects executed across the state in the last four years.

Lawan explained that the upward review of the original budget by the House aimed to address critical areas that are significant to the lives of the people.

The speaker, accompanied by his deputy, Malam Abdullahi Askira, and other principal officers of the House, attended the ceremony. (NAN)