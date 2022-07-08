Kogi State House of Assembly at plenary yesterday reinstated the suspended council chairman of Okene local government, Hon Abdulrazaq Muhammed Yusuf.

The House had on 30th November, 2021 suspended the Okene council boss over alleged gross misconduct bordering on security, while in office.

The speaker, Hon Mathew Kolawale while reading a letter of apology written by the suspended council boss before the lawmakers which was sent to the House by Governor Yahaya Bello, said a committee was set up to look into the allegations levelled against the council boss.

Kolawole said the committee recommended that the suspended council boss tender a letter of apology to Okene local government area, Kogi State Government and the State House of Assembly with a promise that he would be of good behaviour and ensure the protection of lives and properties in the local government.

Delivering his ruling, the speaker said the Assembly has nothing against the council boss, adding that he must respect constituted authorities in the state.

“He must ensure that he does everything to promote peace in his local government. The House does resolve lift the suspension of Hon Abdulrazaq Muhammed Yusuf,” Kolawole added.

Responding to the decision of the House to recall him from suspension, the chairman of Okene local government, Hon Abdulrazaq Muhammed Yusuf thanked almighty Allah for seeing him through this trying period, assuring that he will forever be loyal to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.