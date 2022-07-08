Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara Kogi State, has matriculated the second set of students numbering 220 for the 2021/2022 academic session yesterday, at the auditorium of the university.

The ceremony started at 10:25 a.m, with a long procession having the principal officers, the dean of faculties, directors and coordinators of different departments.

The registrar of CUSTECH, Osara, Ms. Olufunke Hudson who took charge of the matriculation proceedings also led the fresh students in taking the matriculation oath. She thereafter invited the vice chancellor, Prof Salawu Sadiku to present his speech.

Addressing the matriculating students and guests, Prof Salawu Sadiku said, “Today is special in your history as it marks the day you are fully admitted into the university system as undergraduate students.”

This day, according to Prof Sadiku, also will remain a memorable one that would be prominent in their biographies, submitting that “We declare, at this juncture our firm belief in the adage which says, ‘Spare the rod and spoil the child’.”

The vice chancellor went further to advise the fresh students to shun all vices like examination misconduct and malpractices as anyone caught indulging in the act will be shown the way out.

He added that “… every student is very much loved, respected and dear to us until he or she proves otherwise.” He also advised the students to be security conscious as our society is presently faced with security challenges, pointing out that students were also warned not to belong to any cult or religious extremism groups as CUSTECH, Osara, has zero tolerance for these.

In a release made available to journalists yesterday, Mr Balogun Omeiza David, HOD public relations unit stressed that the vice chancellor reeled out the available programmes offered by CUSTECH, Osara which include: Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Microbiology, Biochemistry, Statistics, Computer Science, Cybersecurity Science,

Information Technology and Software Engineering. Others are Geology, Applied Geophysics, Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Electrical/Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Mining Engineering and Chemical Engineering.

Prof Salawu Sadiku while appreciating Governor Bello for establishing CUSTEC, thanked him for his unrelenting efforts in promoting and sustaining science education for the eternal benefits of present and future youths.