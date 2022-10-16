There were wild jubilations among the host communities of Dangote Cement Plant following the Federal Government’s order for the immediate reopening of the plant located in Obajana in Kogi State.

Members of the host communities from Iwaa, Oyo, Obajana, and Apata, who spoke to journalists, said they could now heave a sigh of relief as the consequences of shutting down the cement factory were better imagined than experienced.

Recall that the National Security Council (NSC), chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, had on Friday directed the reopening of the cement plant, after raising concerns about job losses, potential increase in criminality and resultant unemployment in the area and the State due to the shutdown.

Minister of Interior, Alhaji Rauf Aregbesola, told journalists that an agreement had been reached between the Dangote Group and the Kogi State Government on the need to reopen the factory, while urging both parties to respect the agreement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the latest directive, Secretary of the Association of Fresh Fish Dealers at the Obajana market, Mrs. Lola Adinu, told newsmen that her association members were overjoyed when the news came that the Federal Government had ordered the reopening of the factory.

Mallam Bala Direba, a 50-year-old commercial motorist plying the 43km concrete Obajana-Kabba road that was constructed by Dangote Industries Limited, said travelers from the South and the North were apprehensive about the security of the road and its environs since the recent invasion of the company by Government vigilantes.

Direba said the road is now the most important road network linking the Northern and Southern parts of Nigeria.

Commercial motorcyclists who displayed green leaves to Jubilate over the development were seen cruising in different directions on Friday evening and Saturday morning to celebrate the announcement by the Federal Government.